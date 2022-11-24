Water main break impacts customers, traffic in Hoboken

Crews responded the 16-inch main break at around 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Debbie DuHaime reports.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break closed Observer Highway in Hoboken and caused low water pressure throughout the city early on Thanksgiving morning.

Crews responded to the scene of the broken 16-inch water main at around 6 a.m.

An image from Veolia Water showed water extending across Observer Highway.

The break caused reduced water pressure throughout Hoboken, but no boil water advisory was deemed necessary.

Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said water pressure should be restored to the city as soon as the broken main on Observer is isolated.

"I know the situation is making it difficult for many on this Thanksgiving but I thank residents for their patience," Bhalla said in a statement on Twitter.

The mayor tweeted an update around 9:30 a.m. saying the main had been isolated and water pressure was returning to normal around the city.

Observer Highway remained closed from Bloomfield St. to Willow Ave. as repair work continued.

Residents and visitors were advised to enter and exit Hoboken on the north end of the city.

