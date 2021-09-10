Gov. Kathy Hochul takes stand against new abortion law in Texas

She joined a rally in Brooklyn organized by Planned Parenthood on Thursday.
The gathering took place shortly after the Justice Department announced it is suing Texas over the law.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated."
"The act is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference announcing the suit.
Under an unprecedented and disturbing setup, private citizens who sue someone for providing or helping with an abortion can get paid a kind of bounty of at least $10,000.
"We are here to show the rest of the nation that New Yorkers stand with every single one of you," Hochul said. "Women across this nation, we have your backs. We will not abandon you just because we are far more enlightened in our respect for women's bodies."
Hochul also said she doesn't want to be fighting this battle over a woman's right to choose, but says she is ready to do just that.
