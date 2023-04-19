Hofstra files lawsuit against Nassau County for developing casino near campus

Hofstra University has filed a lawsuit against Nassau County to block the development of a casino near its campus.

NASSAU COUNTY. Long Island (WABC) -- Hofstra University is suing Nassau County over the development of a casino near its campus.

The lawsuit is claiming that county officials held discussions for the proposed $4 billion integrated casino resort in violation with the state's open meetings law.

The planning commission claimed to conduct this meeting last March.

"It's serious because this is an enormous tract of public land that they are considering essentially transferring to a private multi-national casino company," said Susan Poser, President of Hofstra University, "That's of huge interest to the public whether they are for it or against it."

The University says that the planning commission failed to provide the public with proper notice and denied the public the right to attend its "work sessions" while scheduling meetings to benefit Las Vegas Sands.

"Hofstra University would be better off spending their students' tuition on education rather than frivolous lawsuits, " Nassau County said in a statement.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.