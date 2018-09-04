Hofstra student victim of armed home invasion in Hempstead

(Photo/Shutterstock)

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are searching for the suspect behind an armed home invasion near Hofstra University.

Authorities say the man walked into a student's off-campus house on Fairview Boulevard in Hempstead just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the student and demanded money and jewelry.

He fled with the victim's MacBook.

The student was not physically hurt.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 30s, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and an American Flag bandana covering part of his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

