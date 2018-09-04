HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --Police on Long Island are searching for the suspect behind an armed home invasion near Hofstra University.
Authorities say the man walked into a student's off-campus house on Fairview Boulevard in Hempstead just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the student and demanded money and jewelry.
He fled with the victim's MacBook.
The student was not physically hurt.
The suspect was described as a black male in his 30s, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and an American Flag bandana covering part of his face.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube