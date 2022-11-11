Pedestrian overpass at Hofstra University struck by truck on Hempstead turnpike

A truck used for hauling dumpsters was driving along the Hempstead turnpike when the bed of the truck opened and struck the pedestrian overpass.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A pedestrian overpass at Hofstra University has been closed after a truck hit it.

The turnpike was closed in both directions at the time of the accident. There's only one lane open to eastbound traffic as repairs are being made to the overpass.

This is one of three overpasses that Hofstra students use to get around campus and connects the student center to the library.

