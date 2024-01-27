Holey Grail Hawaiian plant-based donut goes from food truck on the island to the mainland

Holey Grail Donuts began as a food truck on Hawaii, and now the popular taro-based donut has landed on the US mainland.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Holey Grail Donuts started serving hand-fried taro donuts from a small food trailer in Hanalei, Kauai. They quickly built a loyal following and hour-long lines of customers excited to see what donut flavors they came up with next. The brand has grown, recently opening its first locations on the US mainland.

"It's been a great experience to have the opportunity to share the Hawaiian culture, and the delicacies of Hawaii with LA," said Nahoa Selera, Cafe Success Lead for Holey Grail Donuts. "Depending on what our farmers are growing is really what we sell here. It's what's in season."

"It's not like going to a donut shop and you get one of the shelf. Maybe it's good, but its been there for hours," said Katie Gilliam from Topanga Canyon. "This is like hand-pressed. This is your donut. They make it in real time."

For more information, go to: https://www.holeygraildonuts.com/