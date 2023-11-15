Tips for traveling with children this holiday season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When traveling with children during the holiday season, the goal is to make the journey as enjoyable and stress-free as possible for both you and your kids. Preparation, patience, and flexibility are your best tools, according to Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer at WebMD.

Here are some tips, but note that they can vary by the age of the child.

Plan Ahead:

Consider travel times that align with your children's routines, such as flying during nap time. Or get on the road after you eat breakfast so you don't have to stop. Ensure you have all necessary documents for travel, including IDs, and passports if you're traveling abroad.

Pack Smartly:

Pack essentials such as snacks, water, first-aid kit, entertainment (like books, games, tablets), and comfort items (like a favorite toy or blanket). Remember to bring extra clothes and necessary toiletries in your carry-on in case of delays or lost luggage.

Prepare for the Journey:

Discuss the travel plan with your children so they know what to expect. Explain the journey's duration.

Keep Kids Entertained:

Journeys can be tough for children. Pack a variety of activities to keep them occupied, such as coloring books, travel games, or download movies and apps on tablets. Don't forget chargers or power banks for electronic devices.

Stay Flexible:

Travel, especially during the holidays, can be unpredictable. Delays, traffic, and other unforeseen issues can arise. Keep a flexible mindset and have a plan B. Staying calm and collected is key, as children often notice and mirror their parents' emotions.

ALSO READ: Holiday season Open Streets to help ease crowds around iconic Rockefeller Center Tree

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.