Crowds enjoy festivities at holiday tree lighting at the Seaport

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Despite the cold temperatures and the snow flurries, people still gathered to attend the Seaport's annual tree lighting on Tuesday.

There was a surprise visit from Santa as well as live performances and a drumline.

Kids were also invited to join a gingerbread cookie decorating session at Gingerbread City and hand-deliver their holiday wish lists to Santa.

Adults enjoyed some warm beverage from the Garden Bar and visit the gift vendors and museum galleries.

Festivities began at around 6 p.m. with the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

The tree will remain on display on the corner of Water and Fulton streets.

Some nearby excursions also include the rooftop ice skating rink at Pier 17.

