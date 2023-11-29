Crowds enjoy festivities at holiday tree lighting at the Seaport

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Despite the cold temperatures and the snow flurries, people still gathered to attend the Seaport's annual tree lighting on Tuesday.
There was a surprise visit from Santa as well as live performances and a drumline.
Kids were also invited to join a gingerbread cookie decorating session at Gingerbread City and hand-deliver their holiday wish lists to Santa.
Adults enjoyed some warm beverage from the Garden Bar and visit the gift vendors and museum galleries.
Festivities began at around 6 p.m. with the tree lighting at 7 p.m.
The tree will remain on display on the corner of Water and Fulton streets.
Some nearby excursions also include the rooftop ice skating rink at Pier 17.
