COVID News: 140,000 children in US have lost a caretaker to coronavirus

Most of the kids affected are children of color, which goes for one in every 310 Black children.
Among American Indian and Alaska Native children, it's one in 168.
For white children, it's one in every 753.
Across the board, one out of every 500 children has lost a mother, father, or grandparent who cared for them.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
AstraZeneca seeks FDA authorization for first-of-a-kind COVID antibody treatment
AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease.
The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency authorization for COVID-19 prevention. If authorized, the drug would likely be limited to people with compromised immune systems who don't get sufficient protection from vaccination.
Nearly 200,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits recalled over concerns of false positives
Ellume is recalling nearly 200,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 antigen tests out of concerns over an abnormally high rate of false positives observed from certain lots of its tests. Roughly 427,000 test kits, including thousands sent to retailers and some provided to the Department of Defense, have been impacted by the issue.
1st nurse, health care workers in US to get COVID vaccine, get booster at LIJ Medical Center
The first three employees to have received the COVID vaccine in the U.S. have now received their booster shots. Northwell Health made history on December 14, 2020, when LIJ Medical Center intensive care unit nurse, Sandra Lindsay, RN, became the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
On that same day, she was joined by Lenox Hill Hospital's Yves Duroseau, MD, the first physician in America to hold this distinction, as well as North Shore University Hospital intensive care unit nurse Elyse Isopo, NP. Now that the CDC has authorized the distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech's booster shot to people ages 65 and up, along with people with pre-existing conditions and frontline workers, these employees wanted to get their third dose.
North Carolina woman dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
The Charlotte woman who gave birth to her child while unconscious and on a ventilator has died, according to her family. Vicky Goodson was a cafeteria worker at an elementary school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. According to her family, she took many precautions against COVID-19, including wearing a mask while indoors. But she was hesitant to get vaccinated while pregnant.
Then on Sept. 3, she started struggling to breathe and had to be admitted to the hospital. A few days later, doctors performed an emergency C-section while Goodson was unconscious. Her baby spent two weeks in the NICU before going home with relatives who will now have to tell her stories about the mother she will never meet. Family members hope Goodson's story will encourage other expecting mothers to get vaccinated.
Los Angeles passes one of the strictest COVID vaccine mandates in the US
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to enact one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates -- a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game.
The ordinance requires proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours for indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping malls, entertainment venues (like the Staples Center) and personal care establishments (like nail salons) starting Nov. 4.
NY Excelsior pass to validate passes from other states
Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State's Excelsior Pass Scanner app has been updated to enable the validation of SMART Health Cards from trusted issuers outside of New York State based on federal and state COVID-19 guidance. To date, more than 5.6 million Excelsior Passes, including over 800,000 Excelsior Passes Plus, have been issued since New York State launched the first-in-the-nation, voluntary platform.
"New York was hit hard by COVID-19, and we have led bold efforts to pursue innovative solutions to reinvigorate economies," Hochul said. "Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus, the nation's first vaccine and negative test pass system, have been critical tools in the safe reopening of our economy and the protection of New York's public health. We're expanding this solution even further with a set of standards that can be used and validated by all businesses for free, nationwide, based on shared policies and commitments New Yorkers trust."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
"9