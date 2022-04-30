Man arrested for covering license plate, evading Holland Tunnel tolls

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- One man's attempt to save some money at the tolls will end up costing him a lot more.

The man used a cashless device to cover his rear license plate, and passed through the cashless toll lane at the Holland Tunnel.

It happened on Friday morning, and police were able to take Sean Nicholas Seagers, 31, of North Bergen into custody.



He is now facing several charges.

ALSO READ | 2 suffer burns in explosion, fire at New Jersey White Castle

EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has more after a maintenance worker and employee were burned at an explosion at a White Castle in New Jersey.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countyarrestcrimeholland tunneltoll booth
TOP STORIES
Man gunned down in drive-by shooting outside Long Island home
3 hurt in knife fight at Spring Valley High School
Funeral held for FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein
Exclusive: Man spots Black doll hanging by noose, chain around neck
Rare tree kangaroo born at Bronx Zoo, pokes head out of mother's pouch
Read-a-thon top earners slime Brooklyn principal, superintendent
Man and woman fatally struck by subway in Hamilton Heights
Show More
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
2 suffer burns in explosion, fire at NJ White Castle
AccuWeather: Beautiful Spring weekend
Man fatally shot during argument in East Village
Cardinal Dolan leads delegation to Poland amid refugee crisis
More TOP STORIES News