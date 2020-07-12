11-year-old Georgia girl sews hundreds of masks for homeless

Holli Morgan, an 11-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Georgia, has a knack for sewing, so when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., she made hundreds of face coverings for local hospital workers.
"It's easy, and it takes just a little time to help others, just help the community," she told WSB-TV.
Over the weekend, Holli grew concerned over news reports about new mandatory mask laws in some areas. Her mother, April McMillian, said the young girl wondered how those rules would apply to homeless people.
"Ever since she was born, she's always had this big heart," McMillian said.
The young seamstress then went to work. So far, she's sewn 580 masks and set a goal to complete 1,200.
Her skillful stitches are bringing face coverings and community together.
"It makes me feel like I did something to help the Earth in a major pandemic," Holli said.
Dr. Kerwin Lee, a pastor of Berean Christian Church, is helping the 11-year-old distribute the masks.
"Throughout our 25-year history, we've seen many young people be used mightily by God to make a difference," he said. "I think the difference with Holli is that she's making a difference during a season of pandemic."