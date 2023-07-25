2 Hell's Kitchen restaurants invite striking actors, writers to eat for free

Hell's Kitchen restaurants Marseille and Nizza are now offering free meals to striking actors and writers any night after 9 p.m. Lucy Yang has more.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Striking workers in the entertainment industry aren't just sparking support from wealthy Hollywood actors, they're also getting help from small businesses, like two restaurants in New York City.

Nestled in the shadow of the Theatre District on 9th Avenue by 44th Street are two restaurants: Marseille and Nizza. Both are owned by the same company, and both have earned a gold star. They are now offering free meals to striking actors and writers any night after 9 p.m.

"It's just our way of giving back to the community that has supported us for so long," PR Director Steven Hall said.

"I think that is awesome," Margie Brenner said. "I have a lot of friends in the industry that are out of work."

For actress Toni Martin, being on strike is pretty rotten for her wallet and career.

Bartending was supposed to help her chase her dreams. Now, it's all she has. She's thankful though to be working for such a supportive restaurant.

"This is a really special thing for them to have thought about doing," Martin said. "Being a bartender in New York City, I can only make so much. My acting career is a big part of my income.

This is not the first time Marseille has opened its doors to the entertainment world. During COVID when Broadway was shut down, they fed out of work actors and never asked to be paid back

"We just want to do good. We want to feed people," Hall said.

"We've been here a few times but now to know that the owners are doing that, has us coming back even more often," diner Lee Boveroux said.

The restaurants are asking strikers to present their union card and take care of their own liquor bill, tax, and tips.

At the end of the strike, if the entertainers can pay back for all their meals, great. If they can't, Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang is told their running tab will be forgiven.

