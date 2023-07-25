Celebrities, their supporters expected to hold SAG-AFTRA strike in Times Square

A lot of productions have been impacted by this ongoing strike, but over 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members voted in favor to head to the picket line. Janice Yu reports.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Many celebrities and their supporters are expected to join in on the SAG-AFTRA rally in Times Square Tuesday.

They're fighting for regulations when it comes to the use of Artificial Intelligence, residual payments from streaming, pay increases and improvements in health and retirement benefits.

Mayor Adams says he supports those who are striking, but says both sides need to come to a fair resolution.

"I think they need to get to the table and come to a resolution. the film, the theater, the writers, the actors. It's an important part of the economy in the city, so let's resolve this issue," Adams said.

Meanwhile, local businesses are showing their love to the SAG-AFTRA members who are now striking.

Two restaurants in Hell's Kitchen, Nizza and Marseille, are offering free meals to striking actors and writers any night after 9 p.m.

They ask union members to pay their tabs once the strike is over, but if they can't, restaurant owners say it's not a problem.

SAG-AFTRA members say it means a lot to know they have the community's support.

"This is a really special thing for them to have thought about doing. Being a bartender in NYC, I can only make so much. My acting career is a big part of my income," actress and bartender Toni Martin said.

The Writers Guild of America is on strike, as well. Their strike started in may.

This is the first time in more than 60 years both unions have been on strike at the same time.

