JFK Airport redevelopment could cause some Memorial Day Weekend travel delays

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As millions prepare to travel for Memorial Day Weekend, those flying out or into JFK Airport in New York may be in store for a few delays.

The airport is currently undergoing a massive $19-billion redevelopment, that's hoping to modernize the decades-old airport.

The 80-year-old airport's redevelopment includes building new terminals, redesigning the on-airport traffic pattern, expanding taxiways, and centralizing ground transportation.

Some 64 million people are expected to fly in and out of JFK this year alone.

The airport released some travel tips including:

- Allow extra time due to roadway construction

- Use public transportation if possible

- Check JFK social media for important updates

- Use alternate pick-up and drop-off locations

3.5 million people are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints this Memorial Day Weekend.

New York Congestion Pricing: What to Know

FILE - Heavy traffic fills Third Avenue, in New York's Manhattan borough near the United Nations, Sept. 20, 2021. Ted Shaffrey

