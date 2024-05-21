4 FDNY firefighters suffer minor injuries battling Bronx store fire

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Four firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a store in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out just before 7:30 a.m. inside the building on East 233rd Street in the Wakefield section.

The fire started in a commercial building before it spread to adjacent structures.

The FDNY responded to the scene and firefighters could be seen using their ladder truck as black smoke billowed into the air.

The fire escalated to a 3rd alarm and was placed under control just before 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: NJ man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach at service station

Anthony Johnson is live in Rochelle Park, NJ with details on a bleach attack.c

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.