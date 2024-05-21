Drivers arrested in Brownsville after crash that left 1-year-old with skull fracture

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two drivers were arrested in the Brooklyn crash that left a 1-year-old, who was not in a car seat, in critical condition.

The crash happened at Mother Gatson Blvd and Dumont Ave around 7 p.m. Monday.

A 28-year-old driver ran a red light at Mother Gatson Boulevard at around 7 p.m. Monday. When she attempted to do the same at Dumont Avenue, she collided with another car that had the right of way, authorities said.

Officials say the boy's 21-year-old mother was not wearing a seat belt and was holding her son in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

Officers took the infant to Brookdale University Hospital in their cruiser car. He was being treated for a skull fracture in critical, but stable condition.

The 28-year-old driver was arrested and police suspect she was driving under the influence.

Authorities say the 38-year-old driver of the other car was taken into custody after police discovered they had an expired temporary paper license plate issued in New Jersey.

