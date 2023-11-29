Hospital helps Holocaust survivor celebrate 100th birthday in style

A Holocaust survivor received quite the special present for his 100th birthday.

MANHASSET, New York (WABC) -- A Holocaust survivor received quite the special present for his 100th birthday.

Five years ago, Jack Betteil underwent a lifesaving heart procedure at North Shore University Hospital after he was unable to breathe.

At the time, he made a promise to himself to receive a "free haircut and the works" if he made it to the century mark.

Just one day after reaching that milestone, Betteil returned to North Shore Wednesday to thank his cardiologist, but upon arrival he was surprised with that free haircut.

On hand was Jamie Mazzei, owner of Nubest Salon, who did the honors.

When asked about his tips for longevity, Betteil said treating everyone around him with respect.

"People are good to you, you got to be good to people," he said. "Be good to your friends."

As for his future plans, Betteil says he just wants to continue his woodworking.

