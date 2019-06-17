Home explodes in New Jersey, off-duty police officer pulls 1 from rubble

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person was hurt when a home exploded in New Jersey Monday.

Police, fire and PSE&G officials rushed to the scene on Abbott Avenue in Ridgefield, and video from NewsCopter7 showed a decimated scene.

The explosion littered the street and sidewalk with debris, and neighboring homes suffered minor damage and were evacuated.

An off-duty police officer who lives a block away ran to the scene and pulled the victim from the rear of the home, which was already collapsed.

That person has not been identified, but he is believed to be the only person inside. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in stable condition.

It is unclear if he was the occupant of the home.

Witnesses described a noise that sounded similar to a plane crash, and many of them grabbed their kids and ran for safety before they knew what was happening.

There was a gas leak that had to be shut off before responders could go in, but it is unknown at this time if that was the cause of the blast.

