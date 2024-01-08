Couple tied up by armed men during home invasion, robbery in Bethpage, Nassau County

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are searching for two suspects in a terrifying home invasion and robbery.

It happened on Sunday at 2 a.m. at a home on Normandy Drive in Bethpage.

Police say two men armed with long guns entered the home through a basement window.

Once they were inside, they tied up the hands of a 62-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman and held them in their bedroom.

One of the suspects kept watch over the victims while the other went through the rest of the home.

It's not yet known what was taken in the robbery. Fortunately, the man and woman were not injured in the home invasion.

Police described the suspects as wearing all dark clothing and gloves.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

An investigation is ongoing.

