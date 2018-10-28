HALLOWEEN

This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone

EMBED </>More Videos

A Halloween display in Florida is going viral after a college student began tweeting daily updates on her neighbor's changing decorations.

A Halloween display in Florida is going viral after a college student began tweeting daily updates on her neighbor's changing decorations.

Sami Campagnano started sharing images of the skeletons on her neighbor's front lawn on October 21, tweeting, "So my neighbors change these skeletons everyday for Halloween, and I think I finally need to share them."


Since then, Campagnano's tweet has racked up more 80,0000 retweets and a quarter of a million likes - and dozens of requests for her to keep sharing new photos.

So far, she's captured the skeleton family holding a garage sale, kicking back at a pool party, planting flowers in the garden, and taking out the garbage - just to name a few.

Stay tuned for the grand finale on Halloween!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homehalloweenhomeholidayfun stuffu.s. & worldFlorida
HALLOWEEN
Candyman: A real-life Halloween horror story
Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Illusions, glow in the dark and glitter: Halloween's hottest makeup
More halloween
HOME & GARDEN
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Empire Today
Why divers had to journey 80 feet into a sewage tank to fish out wipes
Lawsuit: Lead paint crumbles, stoves without gas at Bronx building
7 On Your Side delivers for tenants with broken mailbox lock
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die, police say
1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold at deli in Harlem
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Candyman: A real-life Halloween horror story
Long Island community marks 6th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
Video shows pipe bomb suspect at work days before arrest
Jurors in NYC pipe-bomb trial to be asked about media exposure
Show More
NYC officials, religious leaders condemn synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Mets agree to hire agent Brodie Van Wagenen as GM, reports say
20-year-old stabbed after argument on East Side
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News