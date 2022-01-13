Homeless man attacks, robs good Samaritan giving him coat: NYPD

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on East 41st Street in Midtown, where police say the 59-year-old victim approached the man, 25-year-old Xavier Israel, who was lying on the ground.
As the victim placed the coat, Israel allegedly got up and forcibly threw the victim to the ground, taking his wallet and attempting to flee the scene.
ALSO READ | Eyewitness News viewers donate money to Uber driver robbed, beaten after seeing his story
The victim attempted to recover his property but was punched numerous times and pushed to the ground, police said.
The victim was treated on the scene, while Israel was apprehended nearby.
He is charged with robbery, grand larceny, assault, menacing, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal possession of stolen property.
A sympathetic Mayor Eric Adams said the victim did an "admirable" thing, but the mayor believes the homeless suspect is himself "in a painful place."
"When you see someone attack someone that helps them, that is a signal that people are in pain," he said. "And we need to alleviate if not irradiate that pain that people are experiencing."
Israel reportedly has two prior arrests in just the past two weeks.
ALSO READ: Top floor resident saves 3-year-old girl from Bronx high rise fire, reunites her with mother
Police say he randomly punched two 18-year-olds in Central Park on January 2 and punched a 49-year-old woman who offered him assistance on the Upper East Side on January 8.
In both incidents, he received desk appearance tickets.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip