Society

Mayor, city council clash on approach to homeless encampments in New York City

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor, city council clash on approach to homeless encampments in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council leaders are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to do more to help homeless New Yorkers, after criticizing his administration's work to clear encampments.

The city council wants the mayor to focus on the priorities of the council's preliminary budget response, to invest in affordable housing and expand homeless services.

The mayor says he's working with the city council speaker, but defended the work his administration has done.



"What we're doing, and what is interesting here, is what we are finding is many people find this as an opportunity to go back home to family members, find alternative ways of living, now that we're saying this is not dignified," Adams said.

Mayor Adams says this issue will be addressed in the final budget.

READ MORE: NYC begins removing homeless encampments
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports from a homeless encampment cleanup site in Williamsburg.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew york city councileric adamshomeless
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Handyman appears in court in gruesome murder of Queens mom
Earth Day protesters block NY Times printing facility's paper trucks
Earth Month: Why you should care about horseshoe crabs
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
AccuWeather: Earth Day delight
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
7-year-old boy critically injured in fall down NYC elevator shaft
Show More
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
Fires rage in Southwest as crews brace for heavy winds
Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
2 brothers from NYC create line of greeting cards aimed at diversity
Honduras ex-president extradited to U.S. on drug, weapons charges
More TOP STORIES News