Homeless man charged in random attack on child in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A homeless man is now facing charges Friday after police say he picked up a child and threw him to the ground in a random attack in Queens.The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. Monday on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens.Police say 35-year-old Lawrence Gendreau walked up to the 7-year-old boy, grabbed him and slammed him to the ground before pushing a second victim.Gendreau was taken into custody immediately and is charged with assault, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.He has a history of mental illness and is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at Jamaica Hospital.He reportedly told officers he is bi-polar.The child suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.----------