Homeless man shot in head outside Chelsea NYCHA houses dies from injuries

Eyewitness News
Monday, November 28, 2022 12:09PM
Police say the 44-year-old was shot in front of NYCHA's Fulton Houses on West 17th Street in Chelsea Sunday night.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homeless man has died after being shot in the head in Manhattan over the weekend

Police say the 44-year-old was shot in front of NYCHA's Fulton Houses on West 17th Street in Chelsea just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the victim lived in a homeless shelter on 30th Street.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. A gun was recovered on the sidewalk and police were on the scene recovering evidence.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

