Homeless man shot in head outside Chelsea NYCHA houses dies from injuries

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homeless man has died after being shot in the head in Manhattan over the weekend
Police say the 44-year-old was shot in front of NYCHA's Fulton Houses on West 17th Street in Chelsea just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators say the victim lived in a homeless shelter on 30th Street.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. A gun was recovered on the sidewalk and police were on the scene recovering evidence.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
