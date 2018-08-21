Homeless man, woman arrrested in Hell's Kitchen fatal stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrested David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, at a nearby homeless shelter.

By
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A homeless man and woman are now facing charges in the deadly stabbing of a man in Hell's Kitchen.

The gruesome discovery was made just before 3 a.m. Monday on West 46th Street between 9th and 10th avenues.

The man's shoes and keys could be seen lying in the middle of the street, left behind.

"He was rolling from this side in the middle of street, I thought he was drunk," said the driver, Salman Malik. "I didn't hit him, just stopped, he fell down.".

Surveillance video showed Malik stopping his car just before 3. He drives a yellow taxi and was the first person to find the victim, who had been stabbed in the chest and also had trauma to his face.

"I thought it was a garbage bag but I saw that this is a guy," Malik said. "I saw blood on his finger, he was breathing. Like within 60 to 75 seconds he stopped breathing."

Surveillance cameras show paramedics arriving and rushing to help the man, who was still alive at that point.

EMTs worked on him for about five minutes, trying to stabilize him. Once they did the victim was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later arrested David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, at a nearby homeless shelter.

Gamble faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Davis is facing a charge of murder.

Both are expected to be arraigned in court later Tuesday.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingHell's KitchenManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cab driver finds man fatally stabbed in chest in Hell's Kitchen
Top Stories
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported from Queens
Deliveryman wanted in Hell's Kitchen bike chain beating
Affidavit: Man charged with murder says wife killed daughters
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Driver crashes into several parked cars in Brooklyn
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
NY AG investigating sex harassment at 'The Spotted Pig'
Show More
Confederate statue toppled by protesters on UNC campus
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Bodies found after father jumps into river to save 9-year-old son
Jon Stewart rescues pair of goats wandering tracks in Brooklyn
Elementary school sends warning about 'necking' game
More News