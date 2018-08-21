HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --A homeless man and woman are now facing charges in the deadly stabbing of a man in Hell's Kitchen.
The gruesome discovery was made just before 3 a.m. Monday on West 46th Street between 9th and 10th avenues.
The man's shoes and keys could be seen lying in the middle of the street, left behind.
"He was rolling from this side in the middle of street, I thought he was drunk," said the driver, Salman Malik. "I didn't hit him, just stopped, he fell down.".
Surveillance video showed Malik stopping his car just before 3. He drives a yellow taxi and was the first person to find the victim, who had been stabbed in the chest and also had trauma to his face.
"I thought it was a garbage bag but I saw that this is a guy," Malik said. "I saw blood on his finger, he was breathing. Like within 60 to 75 seconds he stopped breathing."
Surveillance cameras show paramedics arriving and rushing to help the man, who was still alive at that point.
EMTs worked on him for about five minutes, trying to stabilize him. Once they did the victim was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police later arrested David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, at a nearby homeless shelter.
Gamble faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Davis is facing a charge of murder.
Both are expected to be arraigned in court later Tuesday.
