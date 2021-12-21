Hundreds of NYC homeless relocated after contract dispute

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11313360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With just a few weeks until Christmas, a lack of truck drivers could mean a delay in holiday packages. Dan Krauth reports with the latest.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11286322" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth explains cryptocurrency. Mayor-elect Eric Adams wants to get paid in it, and he wants it taught in schools. But what is it? And what should you watch out for?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the holidays approach and the number of COVID cases increases, thousands of homeless people and families in New York City are being forced to switch shelters.It's due, in part, to contract troubles with a city contractor and allegations of mismanagement, which the contractor denies.Still, the people who need a place to live the most say they feel like they're caught in the middle.For the approximately 100 people staying at a hotel shelter in the Bronx off Brook Avenue, they were told on short notice to pack up their belongings and to get on a bus.The city transferred them to a new shelter location over the past week."They could've handled this way better," shelter resident Natasha Bryant said.She said she didn't know where she was going until the night before."You're learning everything new again, every time you move from place to place," she said. "It's very frustrating."Some shelter residents said it's the third time they're being transferred this year.The city is closing not just the hotel shelter in the Bronx, but more than a dozen others -- and transitioning approximately 2,000 people to other places and providers.There's also a larger effort underway to transition the homeless out of all commercial hotels.The city said it canceled its multi-million dollar contract with CORE Services Group, a nonprofit that ran 15 homeless shelters for the city, after a number of accusations of mismanagement.It's something CORE denies, saying it operates with "expertise" and "integrity."The city is now moving everyone to different shelters and providers."At the end of the day, we are just a list of names on a piece of paper," Bryant said. "It's very easy to take that list of names and slap it on another pile and say it's done."A spokesperson for the city sent a statement, saying:CORE responded with its own statement:However, none of what's going on matters to the women who are switching shelters again, who said they feel like pawns."It's frustrating," Bryant said.They're worried a new mailing address could mean a missed job opportunity and a setback from getting back on their feet.----------