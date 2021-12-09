7 on your side investigation

Holiday packages could be delayed as COVID pandemic has worsened truck driver shortage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Truck driver shortage could mean holiday package delays

With just a few weeks until Christmas, a lack of truck drivers could mean a delay in holiday packages.

Supply chain issues are causing delays across the board, from cargo ships getting into port, to unloading those ships, to the drivers who are tasked with delivering the packages.

Before the coronavirus pandemic started, there was a shortage of 60,000 drivers nationwide. Now, that number is up to 80,000.

"It's a huge jump," Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems said. "I'd say it's the worst it's been, it's the worst we've certainly seen in the last several decades."

Many drivers retired early when the pandemic first started, and many others who were laid off haven't come back to work.

Unlike most other professions, drivers are limited to the amount of overtime they can work. They can only spend a certain amount of time behind the wheel before it becomes a safety issue.

Some companies are offering bonuses and six figure salaries to draw new drivers to the profession.

Drivers like Tony Mazzella, who is a longtime driver with UPS in Midtown, Manhattan, said it's the busiest time of the year.

"We are in a crunch," Mazzella said. "You just come in every day and know that you're needed and you just grind,. You just grind, but I love it."

In New York City, 90% of freight is brought in by trucks.

"It's not just Christmas gifts," Hems said. "We're seeing the shortages in the grocery store shelves, challenges getting medicine delivered, so it is a very serious issue that we're working to overcome.

She doesn't expect it to get better anytime soon.

"The supply chain will eventually correct itself, so there will be an end to it," she said. "But I think, unfortunately, we are going to be in this until well into 2022 though."

ALSO READ | Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in Midtown Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video shows the 50 foot tree on Sixth Avenue going up in flames. Toni Yates reports the suspect in custody is a 49-year-old homeless man.



----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssupply chainholiday7 on your side investigationtrucksdelivery servicedriver
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Omicron variant latest blow to NYC tourism industry
Search: COVID positivity rates by neighborhood
NYC transitioning homeless from hotels to traditional shelters
Hundreds of NYC homeless relocated after contract dispute
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News