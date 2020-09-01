Homeless suspect in custody after NYPD chief chaplain mugged during morning walk

Rabbi Alvin Kass, 84, was approached by the individual at Riverside Drive and West 107th Street at around 5:45 a.m.
The suspect said, "I'm hungry, I need food," and began rifling through the rabbi's pockets.
Police say he grabbed the rabbi's cash, but when the suspect found his police shield, he dropped it and fled on foot.
The rabbi was not injured.
Rafael Diaz, 39, was taken into custody later Tuesday in connection to the assault. Attempted robbery charges against him are pending.
This wasn't the first time the rabbi faced an attack. He was pushed to the ground while exercising on the Upper West Side back in June 2016.
Kass had been shoved from behind while walking on Riverside Drive at West 83rd Street. He sustained a minor laceration to the face and was treated and released at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
Kass is the NYPD's longest-serving officer, serving for more than 54 years.
One day prior, a female judge walking in Lower Manhattan was punched in the face.
