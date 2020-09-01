Homeless suspect in custody after NYPD chief chaplain mugged during morning walk

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after the NYPD's chief chaplain was mugged on his daily walk on the Upper West Side Tuesday morning.

Rabbi Alvin Kass, 84, was approached by the individual at Riverside Drive and West 107th Street at around 5:45 a.m.

The suspect said, "I'm hungry, I need food," and began rifling through the rabbi's pockets.

Police say he grabbed the rabbi's cash, but when the suspect found his police shield, he dropped it and fled on foot.

The rabbi was not injured.

Rafael Diaz, 39, was taken into custody later Tuesday in connection to the assault. Attempted robbery charges against him are pending.

RELATED | MTA violence: 3 workers attacked in 24 hours, agency says

This wasn't the first time the rabbi faced an attack. He was pushed to the ground while exercising on the Upper West Side back in June 2016.

Kass had been shoved from behind while walking on Riverside Drive at West 83rd Street. He sustained a minor laceration to the face and was treated and released at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Kass is the NYPD's longest-serving officer, serving for more than 54 years.

One day prior, a female judge walking in Lower Manhattan was punched in the face.

ALSO READ | FDNY saves woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on a daring rope rescue performed by FDNY firefighters that saved a woman hanging from a 16th-floor high-rise.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citynypdrobberymuggingrabbi
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Man taunts store employees after refusing to wear mask
FDNY saves woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
NYC delays schools reopening; Officials plead for 'patience'
These are the top concerns for school districts amid COVID pandemic
3 MTA workers attacked in 24 hours, agency says
District gives every student Chromebook to make remote learning easier
Old Navy will pay employees to be election judges
Show More
Ft. Hood leader out after Guillen death and other incidents
Target's car seat trade-in program to start this month
Barclays Center to serve as polling site, NY absentee portal open
Anti-violence leaders plead for peace ahead of Labor Day weekend
2 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
More TOP STORIES News