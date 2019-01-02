ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --A Queens man who killed a would-be burglar in July has reportedly been arrested on manslaughter charges.
Police arrested 27-year-old Joel Paul on Monday after a grand jury indicted him for the death of Shamel Shavuo, 26, from Maryland.
Paul is accused of beating Shavuo to death with a baseball bat, and stabbing him, after Shavuo reportedly tried to force himself inside Paul's home in Jamaica.
Police say they received a call of a burglary at around 2:50 a.m. on Williamson Avenue back on July 30th.
"The guy tried to get into the house and they tried to get him out," said neighbor Kim Satchell. "He tried to push in and the fight pursued and they ended up falling out into the street."
One neighbor said he saw one of the two brothers strike the third man with a baseball bat as the three men ended up at the curb.
"It is a very quiet neighborhood," area resident Robert Clarke had said.
Shavuo had been wanted for a shooting in Baltimore.
