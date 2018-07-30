ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --A homeowner killed a suspected burglar in Queens early Monday morning.
Police say they received a call of a burglary at around 2:50 a.m. on Williamson Avenue in St. Albans.
When patrol officers arrive, they were met by two brothers, the homeowners.
Once inside, police found a 26-year-old man with stabs wounds to his head and torso.
The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
So far, there are no arrests.
