A homeowner killed a suspected burglar in Queens early Monday morning.Police say they received a call of a burglary at around 2:50 a.m. on Williamson Avenue in St. Albans.When patrol officers arrive, they were met by two brothers, the homeowners.Once inside, police found a 26-year-old man with stabs wounds to his head and torso.The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.So far, there are no arrests.