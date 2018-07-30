Homeowner fatally stabs suspected burglar in St. Albans, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene in St. Albans.

By
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
A homeowner killed a suspected burglar in Queens early Monday morning.

Police say they received a call of a burglary at around 2:50 a.m. on Williamson Avenue in St. Albans.

When patrol officers arrive, they were met by two brothers, the homeowners.

Once inside, police found a 26-year-old man with stabs wounds to his head and torso.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarystabbingSt. AlbansQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Greyhound drivers strand passengers at Port Authority
Family blames Brooklyn power outage for mother's death
California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress
3 suspects wanted in string of robberies in Astoria
Cargo plane with blown tire makes safe landing at JFK Airport
Remains of NJ Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later
Child left in hot car while father went to work at LI mall
Justice for Junior: Bronx street to honor slain teen
Show More
Police: $1M worth of marijuana found in back of pickup truck
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at hospital
Man fatally shot by police near Dorney Park in Pa.
Florida police officer, native of NJ, dies following shooting
Push to declassify documents related to 9/11 attacks
More News