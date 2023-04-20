Police arrested Ronnie Sutton in connection with Shawn Usher's death. Sutton was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Chantee Lans has the story.

Grieving family speaks out after arrest made in loved one's murder in Long Beach housing complex

LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- A family grieving the murder of their loved one spoke out following the news that police made an arrest in the case.

On April 7 police found 33-year-old Shawn Usher on the ground outside of Sycamore Court with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A memorial grew outside of Usher's apartment Thursday afternoon while the accused killer was arraigned at the First District Court in Hempstead.

It's also the same day of Usher's funeral.

"Right where you're standing, is where he laid and where I prayed for his life," aunt Marcia Gray said.

He got into an argument with Ronnie Sutton in the parking lot outside of his apartment. That's when Sutton allegedly shot him.

"Unfortunately, this was a family that has known each other for over forty-something years," Gray said.

Sutton and Usher had several disagreements and arguments over the years resulting in numerous fights, according to police.

Investigators said surveillance footage and witnesses helped lead to Sutton's arrest.

"I promised this family while I stood with them on the night of this incident that I would do everything in my power, to bring the person responsible to this, to justice," Long Beach Police Commissioner Ronald Walsh Jr. said.

Sutton was arrested at his home and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Usher's funeral service was held at the church right across from the apartment complex where he lived.

"While the arrest of Mr. Sutton can not bring back this victim, our hope is that with this arrest, we're able to bring some sense of closure to the family," Walsh said.

Usher's family remembered his love of music and the love he had for his twin 9-year-old boys.

His aunt calls it a tragedy for both families.

"His kids, they're going to grow up without a father," Gray said. "My nephews are going to grow up without a father. Only thing is they can go visit him. I have to go visit mines in the grave."

ALSO READ | Police searching for North Carolina man after car plows through dining shed, officer hurt

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip