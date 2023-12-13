Cancer survivor donates 9/11 fund to renovate entire floor kitchen for patients at Hope Lodge

Lucy Yang has more on the generous donation.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A generous donation has provided a nice update to the home away from home for cancer patients from all over the world.

Jean Nobus is in New York City a month and a half for treatment after her breast cancer returned for a third time.

The Baltimore mother of two says she is grateful to be staying at Hope Lodge, the free housing provided by the American Cancer Society - now complete with a brand new kitchen.

"A benefit to my healing to have this wonderful kitchen," said Sobus.

There's two of every appliance.

All cupboards and shelves are numbered according to rooms, so each guest has his or her own space.

The renovations made possible by a generous donation from Michael Barasch.

Barasch happens to be a cancer survivor.

The attorney's office was two blocks from Ground Zero. After being diagnosed with prostate cancer, he chose to donate what he received from the 9/11 fund to the American Cancer Society, specifically to renovate the 9th floor kitchen of the Hope Lodge.

"I couldn't think of a better thing to do with my award than give it to the American Cancer Society," he said.

His generous gift sparked other donors to contribute another $500,000 to renovate all the kitchens on every floor of Hope Lodge.

"Our kitchens were in a little need of refreshing so to see what we were able to do in part to incredible donations we received, they're beautiful," said VP Development for American Cancer Society Chloe Lipman. "I'm so glad our guests can enjoy them now."

To celebrate the new kitchens, Michael Barasch's law firm threw a dinner party for all the residents.

"We're so lucky," praised Sobus. It's very well equipped."

