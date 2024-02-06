Horse at farm in Bedford manages to set off fire alarm with its mouth

BEDFORD, Westchester County (WABC) -- Officials say a horse is responsible for setting off a fire alarm on a farm in Bedford.

Bedford Fire arrived at the farm on Guard Hill Road on Monday morning.

After officials inspected the area, they found that the only one near the fire alarm was a horse named Jax.

Authorities believe Jax reached out of its stall and bit down on the alarm, subsequently setting it off.

No one was injured and no fire was found at the farm.

