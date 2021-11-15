Pets & Animals

Therapy horse brings joy to seniors at New Jersey nursing homes

By
Therapy horse brings joy to seniors at NJ nursing homes

FLEMINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One horse is bringing smiles to seniors at medical centers and assisted living facilities in New Jersey.

There is so much more going on in the world besides politics, pandemic and supply chain shortfalls.

A horse named Bucky and her buddy, Roger Sorhagen, made a simple, sweet visit to the Independence Manor Care Facility.

"Just completely fulfilling to me -- just to be able to give back," Bucky's owner Roger Sorhagen said.

Bucky wakes up the joy and good memories here.

"He's great he's very well behaved, very patient ... what else can I say," resident Lois said.

"He just told me he likes you already -- I can tell," resident Ralph said.

For 40 minutes, Bucky is part of an awesome day.

"They're super excited. After COVID they had a really hard year and families weren't allowed in," Activities Director of Independence Manor Emily Darmstadt said.

Sorhagen dove into the equestrian world when he was a kid.

In recent decades, he's been teaching riding and competition. But therapy has captured his attention.

"It's just a thrill to be able to touch it and open up their hearts to this," Sorhagen said.

Politics and pandemics have to be dealt with of course, but there's always time for a horse.


