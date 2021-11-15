Therapy horse brings joy to seniors at New Jersey nursing homes

There is so much more going on in the world besides politics, pandemic and supply chain shortfalls.
A horse named Bucky and her buddy, Roger Sorhagen, made a simple, sweet visit to the Independence Manor Care Facility.
"Just completely fulfilling to me -- just to be able to give back," Bucky's owner Roger Sorhagen said.
Bucky wakes up the joy and good memories here.
ALSO READ | Meet Ji-Young, the 1st Asian American muppet on 'Sesame Street'
"He's great he's very well behaved, very patient ... what else can I say," resident Lois said.
"He just told me he likes you already -- I can tell," resident Ralph said.
For 40 minutes, Bucky is part of an awesome day.
"They're super excited. After COVID they had a really hard year and families weren't allowed in," Activities Director of Independence Manor Emily Darmstadt said.
Sorhagen dove into the equestrian world when he was a kid.
ALSO READ | Teenage boy rescued by actors after SUV crashes into him in Brooklyn
In recent decades, he's been teaching riding and competition. But therapy has captured his attention.
"It's just a thrill to be able to touch it and open up their hearts to this," Sorhagen said.
Politics and pandemics have to be dealt with of course, but there's always time for a horse.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip