Pets & Animals

Horses hold up traffic on highway in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There was an unusual scene on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn as horses backed up traffic during the morning commute.

Authorities say a tractor trailer carrying the horses overturned in the westbound lanes near Coney Island Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The animals weren't hurt, but video from Citizen App showed handlers walking the horses on the shoulder of the road to the nearest exit.

The westbound lanes were shut down while the trailer was removed and debris was cleaned up.

