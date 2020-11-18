2 armed suspects involved in hostage situation after Queens home invasion: Police

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are responding to a hostage situation in Queens on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the incident started as a home invasion with two armed suspects barricading themselves inside a home.

Officials say the incident is taking place at 125th Street in South Ozone Park, where police are currently staged.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that two occupants of the home are also inside, being held hostage by the two armed suspects.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
