2 armed suspects involved in hostage situation after Queens home invasion: Police

Authorities say the incident started as a home invasion with two armed suspects barricading themselves inside a home.
Officials say the incident is taking place at 125th Street in South Ozone Park, where police are currently staged.
There is a hostage / barricaded situation @NYPD106Pct regarding a possible home invasion with armed perpetrators. #Aviation is providing overwatch #ESU members are establishing a tactical plan & #SRG members are securing the perimeter.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two occupants of the home are also inside, being held hostage by the two armed suspects.
This is a very active and ongoing investigation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
