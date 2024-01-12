Rally in New York City as Israeli hostages approach 100 days in Hamas captivity

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- People rallied in support of the hostages believed to still be held in Gaza by Hamas.

Families of the hostages, along with state and national officials, came together as the hostages approached 100 days in captivity.

October 7 was 97 days ago. People gathered in Manhattan to once again make their voices heard. Hundreds were out to remember the 136 people still in Hamas custody.

Former hostages and families of current hostages spoke Friday, sharing the pain they've felt for almost a hundred days.

Hila Shoshani, 13, who was held hostage by Hamas for 50 days made her first public appearance.

Also among those in attendance was Maurice Schneider whose two nephews are still in Hamas custody along with their parents. He says he doesn't know where they are or how they're doing.

Ariel Bibas is 3 years old and Kfir Bibas, who was 9 months old at the time of the abduction, is now 1 year old.

The Bibas family, pictured in this undated family handout photo, were kidnapped from Nir Oz in the wake of Hamas' October 7 attack. Maurice Shnaider

"He's learning to walk in a cave, in the underground in dirt, and a year old, who doesn't want to have a year old baby son have their first birthday as happy as can be, but where is he, he's a hostage, having his birthday underground, a year old," Schneider said.

House Majority Leader Charles Schumer spoke at the rally recalling his emotional trip to Israel shortly after the attack.

Governor Kathy Hochul also recalled her trip after the attack and said everyone should be outraged the hostages have not yet been released.

"Overs there is also over here. These are our family members, these are our friends. There are more Jewish New Yorkers than anywhere else in the world outside of Israel. They came here because this is a place where we stand together and we don't forget people," Hochul said.

