Attorney claims restaurant hostess who was attacked for asking proof of vaccination used racial slur

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New details have been released about the hostess attacked outside a restaurant on the Upper West Side last Thursday Police say three women punched the hostess at Carmine's repeatedly. They are facing charges for the beating.Their attorneys say the women provided documentation of COVID vaccinations, but that altercation escalated after two men who joined the party did not have proof.Their attorneys also claim the hostess, who is white, suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, who are Black, and used a racial slur.A protest against the treatment of the patrons is set for Monday outside the restaurant.----------