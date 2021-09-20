Attorney claims restaurant hostess who was attacked for asking proof of vaccination used racial slur

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Restaurant hostess assaulted after asking for proof of vaccination

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New details have been released about the hostess attacked outside a restaurant on the Upper West Side last Thursday.

Police say three women punched the hostess at Carmine's repeatedly. They are facing charges for the beating.

Their attorneys say the women provided documentation of COVID vaccinations, but that altercation escalated after two men who joined the party did not have proof.

Their attorneys also claim the hostess, who is white, suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, who are Black, and used a racial slur.



A protest against the treatment of the patrons is set for Monday outside the restaurant.

MORE: Police body cam video shows Gabby Petito, boyfriend after 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityvaccineshostessassaultreopen nyccovid 19 vaccinerestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body matching description of Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Gabby Petito's Long Island hometown mourns discovery of body
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
Emmys 2021: See the list of nominees, winners
AccuWeather: Feeling like fall!
Teachers' union president urges mayor to restore weekly COVID testing
Show More
Hochul announces plan to address school bus driver shortage
Man killed, 11-year-old among injured in Bronx barbecue shooting
2 injured after ejecting from Navy jet near Fort Worth before crash
France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild
Powerball drawing yields no winner, lottery jackpot at $472M
More TOP STORIES News