Employee dies after falling out Long Island hotel window; Homicide detectives, OSHA investigating

Police say David Lerner was working at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge around 7:30 p.m. when he fell from an upper floor window to the ground.
The 41-year-old from Holbrook was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.
