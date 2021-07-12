Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10878830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple people were shot at a hotel in New Jersey overnight.The victims were found at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Woodbridge just before 2:50 a.m. Monday.They were rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Their conditions are not yet known.Police are interviewing witnesses who were part of a large group of people at the hotel when the violence broke out.So far, there are no arrests.----------