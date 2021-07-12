Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge, New Jersey

The victims were found at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Woodbridge just before 2:50 a.m. Monday.
They were rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Their conditions are not yet known.
Police are interviewing witnesses who were part of a large group of people at the hotel when the violence broke out.
So far, there are no arrests.
