A house exploded in Hardyston, Sussex County, rattling nearby residents and damaging the high school across the street.The house on Grumm Road exploded at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, leveling the structure.Residents in neighboring Sussex County towns reported hearing the blast and called 911.The family that lives in the two-story home was away on vacation and no injuries were reported.The explosion is believed to have been caused by a propane tank, although the investigation is ongoing.The home was across the street from Wallkill Valley Regional High School. Debris may have cracked windows at the school.The school will be closed Wednesday to inspect the damage and because Grumm Road is also currently closed.----------