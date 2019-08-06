House explosion rocks neighborhood in Millwood

MILLWOOD, New York (WABC) -- A house explosion rocked a neighborhood in Westchester County Monday.The blast at about 5 p.m. obliterated a home on Saw Mill River Road in Millwood and blew out the windows of nearby houses.A neighbor spoke with Eyewitness News and described their house shaking and windows blowing out."It looks like a wrecking ball just went through the house," the neighbor said.The home was not occupied and no injuries have been reported.The arson squad is on the scene, investigating the cause of the explosion.Authorities say the owners have been trying to sell the property for about six months and went to check on the empty house Monday morning.Power and gas have been shut off to nearby homes as a precaution."We have no natural gas," said Fire Chief Jan Schwark. "It's all fed by propane. So we're looking into the propane tank at this time. We have Con Ed turning power off to the structure."Officials report residents as far as half a mile away felt the explosion.----------