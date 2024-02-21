Firefighter hurt in blaze at house under renovation in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- One firefighter was injured in a massive house fire in Queens early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the home, located on Walnut Street in Forest Hills, at around 2:45 a.m. Officials say the house was under renovation and was being worked on on Tuesday.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen shooting from the home. Neighbors watched as firefighters tackled the blaze.

One firefighter is being treated for minor injuries at Jamaica Hospital, officials said.

Authorities say firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

