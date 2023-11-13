Firefighters battle massive flames filling vacant home in Irvington, NJ

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire filled a vacant home in Irvington, New Jersey Monday morning.
Officials say flames broke out inside the building on 22nd Street at around 6:15 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Newscopter 7 flew over the scene as flames ripped through the structure.
Authorities say firefighters battled the flames from the outside.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
