Long Island teen honored after saving family from blazing house fire

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A 15-year-old from Long Island was honored for her heroic actions that saved her family from a blazing house fire.
Haille Hurtado smelled smoke in her family's Smithtown home at around 2:30 a.m. on June 26.
She woke up her father, who spotted a fire in the garage.
While the dad got his wife and younger daughter out of the house, Hurtado helped her grandma who uses a cane.
The Smithtown home was destroyed.
Fire officials say if Hurtado hadn't responded, the outcome would have been different.
