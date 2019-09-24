House guest charged with stabbing elderly woman 15 times in New Jersey home

CEDAR GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey say an elderly woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times by a woman who was a house guest.The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in a home on Sunrise Terrace in Cedar Grove.The 86-year-old victim was found in a second floor bedroom. She had been stabbed about 15 times, according to police.She was transported to an area trauma center in critical condition.Responding officers found the suspect, 60-year-old Tanya Spears of Cumming, Georgia, in a first floor bedroom. She was taken into custody.Spears faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault. She was taken to the Essex County Jail to await a bail hearing.Police say the motive for the attack is not yet known as the investigation continues.----------