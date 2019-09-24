House guest charged with stabbing elderly woman 15 times in New Jersey home

By Eyewitness News
CEDAR GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey say an elderly woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times by a woman who was a house guest.

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in a home on Sunrise Terrace in Cedar Grove.

The 86-year-old victim was found in a second floor bedroom. She had been stabbed about 15 times, according to police.

She was transported to an area trauma center in critical condition.

Responding officers found the suspect, 60-year-old Tanya Spears of Cumming, Georgia, in a first floor bedroom. She was taken into custody.

Spears faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault. She was taken to the Essex County Jail to await a bail hearing.

Police say the motive for the attack is not yet known as the investigation continues.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cedar groveessex countywoman injuredstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
What is an impeachment inquiry?
New York City cancels school on December 23
Authorities speak to missing NJ girl's father in Mexico
Plácido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera shows after harassment reports
Measles outbreak: If my kids are vaccinated do I need to worry?
Pilot rescued from plane stuck in tree after missing runway
Show More
NYC Gridlock Challenge: Better to walk or drive?
What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)?
CT responds to mosquito-borne disease outbreak after 2 die
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths
Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown
More TOP STORIES News