Derick Waller has more on the House Judiciary Committee hearing in Lower Manhattan.

House Judiciary Committee to hold "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan" hearing in NYC today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The House of Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing in New York City called "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan" today.

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is finding himself at the center of the federal hearing.

This all comes as Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Former President Donald Trump.

Bragg's office is calling Monday's hearing a political stunt.

The field hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the federal building in Lower Manhattan.

Before it begins, Mayor Eric Adams and Congressman Jerry Nadler will hold a press conference about gun violence.

They are also calling this a stunt hearing.

The hearing is spearheaded by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, focusing on what they call the pro-crime, anti-victim policies of Bragg.

Bragg just charged Former President Trump, a close ally of Jordan's, with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The witnesses scheduled to testify include advocates for victim's rights and Jose Alba, a bodega worker who was charged with murder in a killing that was later ruled self-defense, and the charges were dropped.

"There is shoplifting, there's boosting, there's assaults, there's rapes, there's a nonstop crime. You look on 57th Street alone from east to west, it's become a danger zone," said Curtis Sliwa, former candidate for NYC Mayor, and head of the Guardian Angels.

"This is really ridiculous, particularly when you do an analysis of the congressional district of Jim Jordan. You'll see that crime is actually higher in his district, per capita," Mayor Adams said.

The murder rate per capita in Ohio's largest city of Columbus is three times as high compared to New York City.

