George Floyd

George Floyd's 2004 arrest by former HPD officer should be pardoned, panel concludes

EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd once arrested by ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than a year since George Floyd's death, Texas' board of pardons and parolees said Floyd should be pardoned for a 2004 drug conviction.

The case in question is one in which Floyd was charged by former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who is currently facing charges tied to the botched Harding Street drug raid.

Goines was charged last year with murder over a deadly botched narcotics raid in 2019 at a home that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. As an investigation followed into the raid, prosecutors later went on to add that multiple people, including Floyd, may have been convicted based on the false evidence presented by Goines.

Most of the cases involve the delivery of a controlled substance and ranged from a few months in the Harris County Jail to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The time evaluated by the DA's post-conviction division is from 2008 to 2019.

In a June 2020 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg concluded that Goines likely lied when he arrested Floyd on a minor drug offense, for which Floyd served time in state jail.

Ogg is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to grant the pardon, but he has not said if he will.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE MORE RELATED STORIES:

George Floyd once arrested by former HPD officer charged in botched raid, DA says

George Floyd drug arrest by former HPD officer Gerald Goines being petitioned for pardon

91 more Gerald Goines drug convictions being investigated by district attorney
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestblack lives matterpardondrug arresthpd harding raidgeorge floydpoliticsrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Skateboarding vandal defaces new George Floyd statue in NYC
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
Statues of George Floyd, John Lewis and Breonna Taylor unveiled in NYC
Derek Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video released of woman pushing victim into subway train
Facebook, Instagram services slowly returning after hours-long outage
Man apparently shot self in leg at Times Square subway station
Students at NJ schools wrecked by Ida face more remote learning
96% of NYC schools teachers now vaccinated after mandate
The Countdown: Drama in Washington; NY governor's race
Taxi driver fatally shot during robbery in Newburgh
Show More
Eyewitnesses rescue man from drowning in East River
'Hamilton' star records excuse video for teen who missed exam
Amazon rolls out some Black Friday deals earlier than ever
Andrew Yang breaks from Democratic Party, becomes an independent
AccuWeather: Cloudy with a stray shower
More TOP STORIES News