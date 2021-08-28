product recalls

Over 200K Razor hoverboards recalled due to fire risk

Hoverboards sold at Walmart, Target
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Over 200K hoverboards recalled due to fire risk

More than 200,000 hoverboards sold at several retailers in-store and online are being recalled because they can catch on fire.

The issue is with a removable battery pack in the Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboards made by Razor USA.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has reports of more than 20 hoverboards with lithium-ion battery packs overheating.

In some instances, there was smoke or fire.

No injuries have been reported.

RELATED: Hoverboard ignites on video
EMBED More News Videos

Incredible video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team shows a hoverboard fire in north suburban Highland Park - a fire that did extensive damage to a home there.



The recall affects those hoverboards sold between September 2016 and August of 2017.

They were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys "R" Us and through online retailers.

Customers who have these hoverboards are asked to contact Razor USA for information on how to return the product.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
product recallstoys r usfirerecallhoverboardu.s. & worldwalmartconsumer product safety commissiontarget
PRODUCT RECALLS
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Costco issues recall for specific batches of Kool-Aid
Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled after customers find bone pieces
Rare bacteria found in Walmart room spray linked to 2 deaths
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News