How much snow fell across the Tri-State area

Snow totals across NY, NJ and CT on December 11-12, 2022

Jeff Smith has a look at the accumulation totals from the first snowfall of the season in the New York City metro area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Parts of the Tri-State area received their first taste of snow this season on December 11-12, 2022.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

Connecticut

...Fairfield County...

4 NNW New Fairfield 3.3 in 0430 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

Shelton 2.4 in 0755 PM 12/11 Cocorahs

3 E New Fairfield 2.2 in 0855 PM 12/11 Public

Bethel 2.0 in 0700 PM 12/11 Public

Ridgefield 1.5 in 0500 PM 12/11 Amateur Radio

Bridgeport Airport 0.8 in 0700 AM 12/12 Official NWS Obs

Norwalk 0.5 in 0720 PM 12/11 Broadcast Media

...Middlesex County...

Clinton 1.7 in 0220 AM 12/12 Broadcast Media

Westbrook 1.6 in 1140 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

...New Haven County...

Hamden 3.6 in 0700 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

1 E North Haven 3.0 in 1115 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

North Haven 2.5 in 0730 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Seymour 2.0 in 0751 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Guilford 1.8 in 0800 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

1 SW Branford 1.6 in 0700 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

...New London County...

Groton 2.3 in 0600 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

New Jersey

...Bergen County...

2 NNE Franklin Lakes 2.8 in 1245 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

1 WSW Washington Township 0.5 in 0600 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Mahwah 0.3 in 0315 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

...Essex County...

North Caldwell 0.5 in 0540 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

...Hudson County...

Harrison 0.2 in 0230 AM 12/12 CO-OP Observer

...Hunterdon County...

Lebanon 2.8 N 0.2 in 0640 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Holland Twp 2.6 NNE T in 0545 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Flemington 3 E T in 0655 AM 12/12 COOP

...Mercer County...

Trenton Mercer Airport T in 1200 AM 12/12 ASOS

Hopewell Twp. 2.4 NW T in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

...Monmouth County...

1 SW Long Branch T in 0600 AM 12/12 CO-OP Observer

...Morris County...

Jefferson Twp 3.1 WSW 3.0 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Hopatcong 2.1 ENE 3.0 in 0735 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Lake Hopatcong 3.0 in 0844 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

Green Pond 2.7 in 0500 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

2 NW Green Pond 2.5 in 0755 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Kinnelon 1.4 SE 2.5 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Mine Hill Twp. 2.0 in 0800 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Butler 1.7 in 0655 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Rockaway 1.7 in 0800 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

1 N Denville 1.5 in 1145 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Rockaway 1.4 in 0500 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Randolph Twp. 2 E 1.4 in 0800 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Randolph 1.3 in 0530 PM 12/11 Public

Denville Twp 1.5 ESE 1.0 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

1 SE Boonton 1.0 in 0700 AM 12/12 CO-OP Observer

2 NNE Brookside 0.8 in 0500 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Washington Twp. 3.6 W 0.2 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

1 SW Schooleys Mountain 0.2 in 0700 AM 12/12 CO-OP Observer

1 W Morristown 0.2 in 0730 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Chatham 0.1 in 0805 AM 12/12 Public

Harding Twp 2.4 W T in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Madison 0.8 WSW T in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Mendham 3.2 NNW T in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Chatham 0.6 NE T in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

...Passaic County...

Wayne 0.7 in 0530 PM 12/11 Public

...Somerset County...

Franklin Twp 3.4 NNW T in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Bernards Twp 0.9 ENE T in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Bernards Twp. T in 0715 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

...Sussex County...

Montague Twp 2.7 WNW 3.8 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Highland Lakes 1 SW 3.6 in 0820 AM 12/12 COOP

Sussex 1.3 N 3.4 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

2 NNW Wantage Twp 3.1 in 0845 PM 12/11 Public

1 NNW Sussex 3.1 in 1035 PM 12/11 Public

Sparta Twp 3.6 SSW 3.0 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

1 S High Point 3.0 in 0800 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

1 ENE Hamburg 2.8 in 0600 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

4 WSW Wantage Twp 2.7 in 0425 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

Hampton Twp 2.5 in 0910 PM 12/11 Public

1 NW Sussex 2.3 in 0700 AM 12/12 CO-OP Observer

Hardyston Twp 3.2 SE 2.2 in 0730 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Kittatinny Lake 2.1 in 0430 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

4 WSW Wantage Twp 2.0 in 0700 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Newton 1.5 in 0415 PM 12/11 Public

...Union County...

Newark Airport 0.1 in 0700 AM 12/12 Official NWS Obs

...Warren County...

Blairstown Twp 2.2 ESE 2.4 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Marksboro 2.0 in 0430 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Blairstown Twp 2.4 E 1.8 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Great Meadows 0.6 in 0630 PM 12/11 Public

Hackettstown 0.2 in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

Greenwich Twp 1.6 S T in 0700 AM 12/12 COCORAHS

0.5 W Belvidere T in 0700 AM 12/12 COOP

3 W Holland Twp T in 0700 AM 12/12 CO-OP Observer

New York

...Bronx County...

1 NW Fordham 0.9 in 0600 AM 12/12 Public

...Nassau County...

Manhasset Hills 0.3 in 0800 AM 12/12 Public

...New York County...

Central Park T in 0700 AM 12/12 Official NWS Obs

...Orange County...

Walden 4.4 in 0940 PM 12/11 Public

2 WNW Monroe 4.0 in 1130 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

2 SSW Stewart Airport 4.0 in 0155 AM 12/12 Public

Monroe 3.5 in 0520 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

3 NNE Unionville 3.2 in 0936 PM 12/11 Public

Newburgh 3.0 in 0830 PM 12/11 Public

1 WNW Monroe 3.0 in 0920 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Middletown 2.0 in 0400 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Walden 1.9 in 0400 PM 12/11 CO-OP Observer

...Queens County...

NYC/La Guardia 0.4 in 0700 AM 12/12 Official NWS Obs

NYC/JFK T in 0700 AM 12/12 Official NWS Obs

...Rockland County...

Chestnut Ridge 2.1 in 1245 AM 12/12 Public

...Suffolk County...

North Babylon 0.4 in 0645 AM 12/12 Public

Islip Airport 0.4 in 0700 AM 12/12 Official NWS Obs

West Islip 0.3 in 0350 AM 12/12 Trained Spotter

Upton 0.3 in 0700 AM 12/12 Official NWS Obs

...Westchester County...

1 SW White Plains Airport 2.0 in 1030 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

1 NW New Rochelle 1.1 in 0700 AM 12/12 Public

Mamaroneck 0.5 in 0920 PM 12/11 Trained Spotter

----------

